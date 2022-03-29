Notable Tuesday Option Activity: INSP, RIOT, DKNG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Inspire Medical Systems Inc (Symbol: INSP), where a total volume of 1,411 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 141,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70.6% of INSP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 199,935 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,000 underlying shares of INSP. Below is a chart showing INSP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Riot Blockchain Inc (Symbol: RIOT) saw options trading volume of 59,797 contracts, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares or approximately 70.2% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring April 01, 2022, with 6,319 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 631,900 underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

And DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) saw options trading volume of 179,864 contracts, representing approximately 18.0 million underlying shares or approximately 69.2% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike put option expiring April 01, 2022, with 14,862 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

