Notable Tuesday Option Activity: INO, NXST, UNH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Symbol: INO), where a total volume of 57,939 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.3% of INO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 29, 2021, with 5,910 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 591,000 underlying shares of INO. Below is a chart showing INO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Nexstar Media Group Inc (Symbol: NXST) options are showing a volume of 1,635 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 163,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.1% of NXST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 332,675 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 1,213 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,300 underlying shares of NXST. Below is a chart showing NXST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 14,369 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.7% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $367.50 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 3,775 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 377,500 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $367.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for INO options, NXST options, or UNH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

