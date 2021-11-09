Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: INO, CRWD, THC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Symbol: INO), where a total volume of 28,042 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 97.8% of INO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring November 12, 2021, with 6,445 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 644,500 underlying shares of INO. Below is a chart showing INO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) saw options trading volume of 25,847 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 94.2% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring November 12, 2021, with 1,883 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 188,300 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tenet Healthcare Corp. (Symbol: THC) options are showing a volume of 8,574 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 857,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.1% of THC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 951,945 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 3,125 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 312,500 underlying shares of THC. Below is a chart showing THC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

