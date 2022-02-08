Notable Tuesday Option Activity: IMVT, VIRT, PAYC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Immunovant Inc (Symbol: IMVT), where a total of 3,758 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 375,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.8% of IMVT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 740,275 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 773 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,300 underlying shares of IMVT. Below is a chart showing IMVT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Virtu Financial Inc - Class A (Symbol: VIRT) options are showing a volume of 6,171 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 617,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.3% of VIRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 783 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,300 underlying shares of VIRT. Below is a chart showing VIRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:
And Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC) saw options trading volume of 2,906 contracts, representing approximately 290,600 underlying shares or approximately 50.1% of PAYC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 579,555 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 469 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,900 underlying shares of PAYC. Below is a chart showing PAYC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
