Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ILMN, ITCI, ATVI

Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN), where a total of 3,799 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 379,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.5% of ILMN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 914,795 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 1,738 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 173,800 underlying shares of ILMN. Below is a chart showing ILMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (Symbol: ITCI) options are showing a volume of 2,402 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 240,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.5% of ITCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 578,585 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike put option expiring October 16, 2020, with 521 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,100 underlying shares of ITCI. Below is a chart showing ITCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

And Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) saw options trading volume of 29,546 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 1,655 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,500 underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

