Notable Tuesday Option Activity: IIPR, SPR, CBRL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR), where a total volume of 1,270 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 127,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.6% of IIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 187,875 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 199 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 19,900 underlying shares of IIPR. Below is a chart showing IIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPR) saw options trading volume of 11,508 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 66.2% of SPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 5,722 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 572,200 underlying shares of SPR. Below is a chart showing SPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (Symbol: CBRL) saw options trading volume of 2,023 contracts, representing approximately 202,300 underlying shares or approximately 64% of CBRL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 316,045 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 732 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,200 underlying shares of CBRL. Below is a chart showing CBRL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

