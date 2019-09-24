Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: IIPR, ACIA, ADSK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR), where a total of 2,729 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 272,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.2% of IIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 523,270 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 393 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,300 underlying shares of IIPR. Below is a chart showing IIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

Acacia Communications Inc (Symbol: ACIA) saw options trading volume of 1,907 contracts, representing approximately 190,700 underlying shares or approximately 52.1% of ACIA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 365,735 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 906 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,600 underlying shares of ACIA. Below is a chart showing ACIA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) options are showing a volume of 16,289 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.5% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring October 11, 2019, with 2,106 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,600 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

