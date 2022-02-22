Notable Tuesday Option Activity: IGT, MNTV, RXT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in International Game Technology PLC (Symbol: IGT), where a total volume of 29,435 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 198.2% of IGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 9,283 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 928,300 underlying shares of IGT. Below is a chart showing IGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

Momentive Global Inc (Symbol: MNTV) saw options trading volume of 46,397 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 179.7% of MNTV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 15,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of MNTV. Below is a chart showing MNTV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rackspace Technology Inc (Symbol: RXT) saw options trading volume of 14,222 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 168.3% of RXT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 845,285 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 7,298 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 729,800 underlying shares of RXT. Below is a chart showing RXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

