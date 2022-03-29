Notable Tuesday Option Activity: IGMS, NFLX, RH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in IGM Biosciences Inc (Symbol: IGMS), where a total volume of 21,227 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 735.5% of IGMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 288,590 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 3,339 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 333,900 underlying shares of IGMS. Below is a chart showing IGMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) options are showing a volume of 130,625 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 247.7% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring April 01, 2022, with 15,360 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
And RH (Symbol: RH) saw options trading volume of 13,561 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 229.8% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 590,220 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 1,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,300 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:
