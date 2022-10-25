Notable Tuesday Option Activity: IFF, STX, PYPL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF), where a total volume of 20,434 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 102.6% of IFF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 10,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of IFF. Below is a chart showing IFF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) options are showing a volume of 23,501 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.8% of STX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring October 28, 2022, with 9,587 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 958,700 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) saw options trading volume of 93,229 contracts, representing approximately 9.3 million underlying shares or approximately 74.9% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring October 28, 2022, with 6,818 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 681,800 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

