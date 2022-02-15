Notable Tuesday Option Activity: IDCC, FDX, AKAM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Interdigital Inc (Symbol: IDCC), where a total of 1,299 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 129,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.5% of IDCC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 174,300 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 281 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,100 underlying shares of IDCC. Below is a chart showing IDCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 16,613 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 69.2% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 632 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,200 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM) saw options trading volume of 10,085 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 68.3% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,211 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,100 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IDCC options, FDX options, or AKAM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

