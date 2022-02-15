Notable Tuesday Option Activity: IDCC, FDX, AKAM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Interdigital Inc (Symbol: IDCC), where a total of 1,299 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 129,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.5% of IDCC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 174,300 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 281 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,100 underlying shares of IDCC. Below is a chart showing IDCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:
FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 16,613 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 69.2% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 632 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,200 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
And Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM) saw options trading volume of 10,085 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 68.3% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,211 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,100 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for IDCC options, FDX options, or AKAM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.