Notable Tuesday Option Activity: IBM, WYNN, UAL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), where a total of 70,130 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 196.6% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $144 strike call option expiring January 24, 2020, with 7,397 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 739,700 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $144 strike highlighted in orange:

Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 37,666 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 192.6% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 5,619 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 561,900 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) saw options trading volume of 37,218 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 152.9% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $86 strike put option expiring January 24, 2020, with 2,694 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 269,400 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $86 strike highlighted in orange:

