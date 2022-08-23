Notable Tuesday Option Activity: IBM, TOL, FCUV

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), where a total of 28,591 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 79% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 10,730 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Toll Brothers Inc. (Symbol: TOL) options are showing a volume of 9,097 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 909,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.8% of TOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring September 09, 2022, with 1,359 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,900 underlying shares of TOL. Below is a chart showing TOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Focus Universal Inc (Symbol: FCUV) options are showing a volume of 668 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 66,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.7% of FCUV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 94,500 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 310 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,000 underlying shares of FCUV. Below is a chart showing FCUV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

