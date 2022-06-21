Notable Tuesday Option Activity: IBM, SQ, LESL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), where a total of 28,618 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.6% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring July 01, 2022, with 2,378 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 237,800 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
Block Inc (Symbol: SQ) saw options trading volume of 106,928 contracts, representing approximately 10.7 million underlying shares or approximately 54.8% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring June 24, 2022, with 16,244 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Leslie's Inc (Symbol: LESL) options are showing a volume of 12,721 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.6% of LESL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 10,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of LESL. Below is a chart showing LESL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for IBM options, SQ options, or LESL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
