Notable Tuesday Option Activity: IAC, CVNA, PINS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in IAC/InterActiveCorp (Symbol: IAC), where a total of 5,683 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 568,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 82.3% of IAC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 690,915 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 1,513 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,300 underlying shares of IAC. Below is a chart showing IAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) options are showing a volume of 10,219 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.8% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 3,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 360,000 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS) options are showing a volume of 85,814 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.1% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 6,942 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 694,200 underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

