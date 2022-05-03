Markets
HURN

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HURN, KYMR, CRSR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Huron Consulting Group Inc (Symbol: HURN), where a total volume of 812 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 81,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 68.1% of HURN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 119,310 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 405 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,500 underlying shares of HURN. Below is a chart showing HURN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Kymera Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: KYMR) saw options trading volume of 3,108 contracts, representing approximately 310,800 underlying shares or approximately 66.3% of KYMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 468,580 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,089 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,900 underlying shares of KYMR. Below is a chart showing KYMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Corsair Gaming Inc (Symbol: CRSR) options are showing a volume of 4,968 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 496,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66% of CRSR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 752,380 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,228 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,800 underlying shares of CRSR. Below is a chart showing CRSR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HURN options, KYMR options, or CRSR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

