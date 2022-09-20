Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HUM, LRN, SQ

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM), where a total of 4,897 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 489,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.2% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 813,255 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $440 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 824 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,400 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:

Stride Inc (Symbol: LRN) options are showing a volume of 3,364 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 336,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.8% of LRN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 572,215 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of LRN. Below is a chart showing LRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

And Block Inc (Symbol: SQ) saw options trading volume of 71,825 contracts, representing approximately 7.2 million underlying shares or approximately 57.7% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 7,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 720,100 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

