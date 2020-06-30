Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HUM, DD, RGR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM), where a total volume of 4,331 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 433,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.9% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 942,890 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike put option expiring July 02, 2020, with 852 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,200 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

DuPont (Symbol: DD) saw options trading volume of 28,080 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of DD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring October 16, 2020, with 11,644 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of DD. Below is a chart showing DD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. (Symbol: RGR) saw options trading volume of 1,828 contracts, representing approximately 182,800 underlying shares or approximately 43.6% of RGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 419,165 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 306 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,600 underlying shares of RGR. Below is a chart showing RGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

