Markets
HUM

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HUM, ALL, BGS

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM), where a total of 6,072 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 607,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.4% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $365 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 313 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,300 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $365 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Allstate Corp (Symbol: ALL) options are showing a volume of 8,256 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 825,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.5% of ALL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 3,141 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 314,100 underlying shares of ALL. Below is a chart showing ALL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And B&G Foods Inc (Symbol: BGS) options are showing a volume of 7,134 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 713,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.4% of BGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring May 15, 2020, with 5,078 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 507,800 underlying shares of BGS. Below is a chart showing BGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HUM options, ALL options, or BGS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HUM ALL BGS

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular