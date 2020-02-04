Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HUM, ALL, BGS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM), where a total of 6,072 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 607,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.4% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $365 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 313 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,300 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $365 strike highlighted in orange:

Allstate Corp (Symbol: ALL) options are showing a volume of 8,256 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 825,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.5% of ALL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 3,141 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 314,100 underlying shares of ALL. Below is a chart showing ALL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And B&G Foods Inc (Symbol: BGS) options are showing a volume of 7,134 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 713,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.4% of BGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring May 15, 2020, with 5,078 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 507,800 underlying shares of BGS. Below is a chart showing BGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

