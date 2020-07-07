Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HUBS, ATEX, SAM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in HubSpot Inc (Symbol: HUBS), where a total volume of 2,813 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 281,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.9% of HUBS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 587,035 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,000 underlying shares of HUBS. Below is a chart showing HUBS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Anterix Inc (Symbol: ATEX) saw options trading volume of 673 contracts, representing approximately 67,300 underlying shares or approximately 47.8% of ATEX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 140,725 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 387 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,700 underlying shares of ATEX. Below is a chart showing ATEX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM) saw options trading volume of 845 contracts, representing approximately 84,500 underlying shares or approximately 47.1% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 179,380 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $620 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 115 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11,500 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $620 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HUBS options, ATEX options, or SAM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

