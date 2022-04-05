Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HUBG, AYI, RAMP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hub Group, Inc. (Symbol: HUBG), where a total of 1,733 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 173,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.7% of HUBG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 252,185 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 1,553 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,300 underlying shares of HUBG. Below is a chart showing HUBG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Acuity Brands Inc (Symbol: AYI) saw options trading volume of 1,756 contracts, representing approximately 175,600 underlying shares or approximately 68.4% of AYI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 256,825 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 240 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 24,000 underlying shares of AYI. Below is a chart showing AYI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And LiveRamp Holdings Inc (Symbol: RAMP) options are showing a volume of 3,504 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 350,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67% of RAMP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 522,705 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 2,068 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,800 underlying shares of RAMP. Below is a chart showing RAMP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HUBG options, AYI options, or RAMP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

