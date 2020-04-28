Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HTLF, PEP, ALGT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (Symbol: HTLF), where a total volume of 745 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 74,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.5% of HTLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 150,615 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,000 underlying shares of HTLF. Below is a chart showing HTLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) saw options trading volume of 25,628 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 47% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $142 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 4,886 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 488,600 underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $142 strike highlighted in orange:

And Allegiant Travel Company (Symbol: ALGT) saw options trading volume of 1,184 contracts, representing approximately 118,400 underlying shares or approximately 46.7% of ALGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 253,365 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 1,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,500 underlying shares of ALGT. Below is a chart showing ALGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

