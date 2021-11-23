Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HPQ, UAL, EBAY

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in HP Inc (Symbol: HPQ), where a total of 34,082 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.6% of HPQ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring November 26, 2021, with 5,884 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 588,400 underlying shares of HPQ. Below is a chart showing HPQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 48,659 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.3% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring December 03, 2021, with 4,128 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 412,800 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY) saw options trading volume of 30,869 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 40.6% of EBAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 5,121 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 512,100 underlying shares of EBAY. Below is a chart showing EBAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

