Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HMHC, INSP, LMND

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. (Symbol: HMHC), where a total volume of 5,607 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 560,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.1% of HMHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,642 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,200 underlying shares of HMHC. Below is a chart showing HMHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Inspire Medical Systems Inc (Symbol: INSP) options are showing a volume of 1,407 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 140,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of INSP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 321,990 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,100 underlying shares of INSP. Below is a chart showing INSP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND) options are showing a volume of 10,101 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.5% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike put option expiring February 25, 2022, with 2,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,100 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

