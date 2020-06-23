Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HGV, IFF, SFIX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (Symbol: HGV), where a total of 5,223 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 522,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.6% of HGV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 2,509 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,900 underlying shares of HGV. Below is a chart showing HGV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF) saw options trading volume of 4,464 contracts, representing approximately 446,400 underlying shares or approximately 46.2% of IFF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 965,725 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 4,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,700 underlying shares of IFF. Below is a chart showing IFF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Stitch Fix Inc (Symbol: SFIX) options are showing a volume of 13,321 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.5% of SFIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring June 26, 2020, with 3,830 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 383,000 underlying shares of SFIX. Below is a chart showing SFIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HGV options, IFF options, or SFIX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

