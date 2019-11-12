Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HES, SRPT, MA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hess Corp (Symbol: HES), where a total volume of 9,419 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 941,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.2% of HES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,500 underlying shares of HES. Below is a chart showing HES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT) saw options trading volume of 4,380 contracts, representing approximately 438,000 underlying shares or approximately 43.2% of SRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 318 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,800 underlying shares of SRPT. Below is a chart showing SRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) saw options trading volume of 15,812 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 42.9% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 695 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,500 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HES options, SRPT options, or MA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

