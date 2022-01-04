Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HELE, TMO, GILD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Helen of Troy Ltd. (Symbol: HELE), where a total of 741 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 74,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.4% of HELE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 138,880 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,100 underlying shares of HELE. Below is a chart showing HELE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO) options are showing a volume of 6,489 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 648,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.8% of TMO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $580 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,039 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,900 underlying shares of TMO. Below is a chart showing TMO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $580 strike highlighted in orange:

And Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) options are showing a volume of 35,110 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.8% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 5,971 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 597,100 underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HELE options, TMO options, or GILD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

