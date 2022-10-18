Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HD, STZ, STT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD), where a total volume of 18,911 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.3% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $295 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 837 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,700 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $295 strike highlighted in orange:
Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) saw options trading volume of 5,888 contracts, representing approximately 588,800 underlying shares or approximately 54.6% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 378 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,800 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:
And State Street Corp. (Symbol: STT) saw options trading volume of 11,381 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 53.7% of STT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 3,215 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 321,500 underlying shares of STT. Below is a chart showing STT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HD options, STZ options, or STT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
