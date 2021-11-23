Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HD, BA, COST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD), where a total volume of 41,783 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 123.8% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring November 26, 2021, with 5,712 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 571,200 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 129,223 contracts, representing approximately 12.9 million underlying shares or approximately 123.7% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring November 26, 2021, with 11,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 23,164 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 123.7% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $545 strike call option expiring November 26, 2021, with 1,247 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,700 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $545 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HD options, BA options, or COST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

