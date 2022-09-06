Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HCA, XOM, MO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in HCA Healthcare Inc (Symbol: HCA), where a total of 7,078 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 707,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.3% of HCA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 3,039 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,900 underlying shares of HCA. Below is a chart showing HCA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) options are showing a volume of 112,503 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.5% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 5,412 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 541,200 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) options are showing a volume of 37,822 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.3% of MO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $46.50 strike call option expiring September 09, 2022, with 6,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 610,000 underlying shares of MO. Below is a chart showing MO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HCA options, XOM options, or MO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.