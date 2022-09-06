Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HCA, XOM, MO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in HCA Healthcare Inc (Symbol: HCA), where a total of 7,078 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 707,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.3% of HCA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 3,039 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,900 underlying shares of HCA. Below is a chart showing HCA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) options are showing a volume of 112,503 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.5% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 5,412 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 541,200 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) options are showing a volume of 37,822 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.3% of MO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $46.50 strike call option expiring September 09, 2022, with 6,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 610,000 underlying shares of MO. Below is a chart showing MO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46.50 strike highlighted in orange:

