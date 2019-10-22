Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HCA, OKE, AKAM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in HCA Healthcare Inc (Symbol: HCA), where a total volume of 6,791 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 679,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.2% of HCA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $124 strike put option expiring October 25, 2019, with 2,778 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 277,800 underlying shares of HCA. Below is a chart showing HCA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $124 strike highlighted in orange:

ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE) saw options trading volume of 9,310 contracts, representing approximately 931,000 underlying shares or approximately 49.2% of OKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 7,208 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 720,800 underlying shares of OKE. Below is a chart showing OKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM) saw options trading volume of 5,530 contracts, representing approximately 553,000 underlying shares or approximately 47.4% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $91 strike call option expiring October 25, 2019, with 1,930 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 193,000 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $91 strike highlighted in orange:

