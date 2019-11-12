Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HASI, TSLA, SHAK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (Symbol: HASI), where a total of 5,407 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 540,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 177.6% of HASI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 304,520 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 5,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,400 underlying shares of HASI. Below is a chart showing HASI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) saw options trading volume of 180,843 contracts, representing approximately 18.1 million underlying shares or approximately 176.4% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 9,887 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 988,700 underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

And Shake Shack Inc (Symbol: SHAK) saw options trading volume of 23,001 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 116.8% of SHAK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $61 strike put option expiring November 22, 2019, with 3,209 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 320,900 underlying shares of SHAK. Below is a chart showing SHAK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $61 strike highlighted in orange:

