Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HAS, NOC, HUM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS), where a total volume of 6,128 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 612,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 73.9% of HAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 828,995 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $82.50 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,258 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,800 underlying shares of HAS. Below is a chart showing HAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) saw options trading volume of 3,412 contracts, representing approximately 341,200 underlying shares or approximately 57.9% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 589,800 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $482.50 strike call option expiring September 23, 2022, with 615 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,500 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $482.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) saw options trading volume of 3,330 contracts, representing approximately 333,000 underlying shares or approximately 55.1% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 604,875 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $490 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 725 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,500 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $490 strike highlighted in orange:

