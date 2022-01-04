Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HAL, URI, U

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL), where a total volume of 53,223 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.2% of HAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23.50 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 15,138 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of HAL. Below is a chart showing HAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23.50 strike highlighted in orange:

United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) saw options trading volume of 4,206 contracts, representing approximately 420,600 underlying shares or approximately 67.6% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 622,545 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 783 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,300 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

And Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) saw options trading volume of 25,645 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 67.2% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 3,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,400 underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

