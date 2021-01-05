Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HA, V, WFC

BNK Invest BNK Invest
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hawaiian Holdings Inc (Symbol: HA), where a total of 7,825 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 782,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.6% of HA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 5,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 509,100 underlying shares of HA. Below is a chart showing HA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

Visa Inc (Symbol: V) saw options trading volume of 40,657 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 50.2% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 2,549 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 254,900 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) options are showing a volume of 162,483 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 27,745 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HA options, V options, or WFC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

