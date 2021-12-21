Markets
GXO

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GXO, SBUX, FL

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in GXO Logistics Inc (Symbol: GXO), where a total volume of 4,913 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 491,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.4% of GXO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 3,109 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,900 underlying shares of GXO. Below is a chart showing GXO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) saw options trading volume of 32,914 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 45% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $111 strike call option expiring December 23, 2021, with 1,948 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,800 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $111 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Foot Locker, Inc. (Symbol: FL) saw options trading volume of 10,621 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of FL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $43 strike call option expiring December 23, 2021, with 2,517 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,700 underlying shares of FL. Below is a chart showing FL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GXO options, SBUX options, or FL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GXO SBUX FL

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular