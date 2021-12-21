Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GXO, SBUX, FL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in GXO Logistics Inc (Symbol: GXO), where a total volume of 4,913 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 491,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.4% of GXO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 3,109 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,900 underlying shares of GXO. Below is a chart showing GXO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) saw options trading volume of 32,914 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 45% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $111 strike call option expiring December 23, 2021, with 1,948 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,800 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $111 strike highlighted in orange:

And Foot Locker, Inc. (Symbol: FL) saw options trading volume of 10,621 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of FL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $43 strike call option expiring December 23, 2021, with 2,517 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,700 underlying shares of FL. Below is a chart showing FL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GXO options, SBUX options, or FL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

