Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GTHX, EXPI, GILD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in G1 Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: GTHX), where a total volume of 13,184 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 89.6% of GTHX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 1,910 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 191,000 underlying shares of GTHX. Below is a chart showing GTHX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

eXp World Holdings Inc (Symbol: EXPI) options are showing a volume of 10,411 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.5% of EXPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 1,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,500 underlying shares of EXPI. Below is a chart showing EXPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) options are showing a volume of 75,885 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.7% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 10,479 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

