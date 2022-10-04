Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GS, WDC, WELL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS), where a total volume of 30,015 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 153.6% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring October 07, 2022, with 1,299 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,900 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) options are showing a volume of 34,689 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.7% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring October 07, 2022, with 14,914 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

And Welltower OP Inc (Symbol: WELL) saw options trading volume of 14,050 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 51% of WELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 5,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 503,500 underlying shares of WELL. Below is a chart showing WELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GS options, WDC options, or WELL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.