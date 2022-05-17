Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GS, PANW, BGS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS), where a total volume of 18,206 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $315 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,376 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,600 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:
Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) options are showing a volume of 10,483 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.5% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,054 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,400 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
And B&G Foods Inc (Symbol: BGS) saw options trading volume of 7,210 contracts, representing approximately 721,000 underlying shares or approximately 63.7% of BGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 2,356 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 235,600 underlying shares of BGS. Below is a chart showing BGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
