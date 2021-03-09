Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GS, NOW, SYF

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (Symbol: GS), where a total of 13,866 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.2% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring March 12, 2021, with 709 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,900 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) saw options trading volume of 6,227 contracts, representing approximately 622,700 underlying shares or approximately 42.4% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring April 23, 2021, with 576 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,600 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

And Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF) saw options trading volume of 25,874 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of SYF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 5,208 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 520,800 underlying shares of SYF. Below is a chart showing SYF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GS options, NOW options, or SYF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

