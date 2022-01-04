Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GS, F, BKNG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS), where a total volume of 70,096 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 287.4% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring January 07, 2022, with 7,574 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 757,400 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F) options are showing a volume of 1.7 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 174.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 215.8% of F's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 81.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring January 07, 2022, with 139,083 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13.9 million underlying shares of F. Below is a chart showing F's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 4,688 contracts, representing approximately 468,800 underlying shares or approximately 139.5% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 336,105 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2230 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 212 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,200 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2230 strike highlighted in orange:

