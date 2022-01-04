Markets
GS

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GS, F, BKNG

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS), where a total volume of 70,096 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 287.4% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring January 07, 2022, with 7,574 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 757,400 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F) options are showing a volume of 1.7 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 174.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 215.8% of F's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 81.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring January 07, 2022, with 139,083 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13.9 million underlying shares of F. Below is a chart showing F's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 4,688 contracts, representing approximately 468,800 underlying shares or approximately 139.5% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 336,105 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2230 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 212 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,200 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2230 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GS options, F options, or BKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GS F BKNG

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular