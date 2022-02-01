Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GPRO, WM, LULU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in GoPro Inc (Symbol: GPRO), where a total volume of 11,896 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.1% of GPRO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 2,512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,200 underlying shares of GPRO. Below is a chart showing GPRO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Waste Management, Inc. (Symbol: WM) options are showing a volume of 9,513 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 951,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.8% of WM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring February 04, 2022, with 5,103 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 510,300 underlying shares of WM. Below is a chart showing WM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 7,103 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 710,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.7% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring February 04, 2022, with 695 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,500 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

