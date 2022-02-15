Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GPN, SEDG, WHR

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN), where a total of 11,013 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.1% of GPN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 2,577 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 257,700 underlying shares of GPN. Below is a chart showing GPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG) options are showing a volume of 4,322 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 432,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43% of SEDG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 494 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 49,400 underlying shares of SEDG. Below is a chart showing SEDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) saw options trading volume of 3,524 contracts, representing approximately 352,400 underlying shares or approximately 41% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 860,540 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,604 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,400 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GPN options, SEDG options, or WHR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

