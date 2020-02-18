Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GPN, AMAT, MDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN), where a total of 7,238 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 723,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.5% of GPN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 3,192 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 319,200 underlying shares of GPN. Below is a chart showing GPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) options are showing a volume of 35,804 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring February 28, 2020, with 1,450 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 145,000 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Medtronic PLC (Symbol: MDT) saw options trading volume of 18,795 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 41.7% of MDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 4,618 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 461,800 underlying shares of MDT. Below is a chart showing MDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GPN options, AMAT options, or MDT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

