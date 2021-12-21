Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GPMT, VST, AAWW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: GPMT), where a total volume of 4,641 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 464,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 95.7% of GPMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 484,860 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of GPMT. Below is a chart showing GPMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) saw options trading volume of 37,545 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 85.7% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 12,611 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: AAWW) saw options trading volume of 4,894 contracts, representing approximately 489,400 underlying shares or approximately 83.7% of AAWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 584,410 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 3,037 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,700 underlying shares of AAWW. Below is a chart showing AAWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

