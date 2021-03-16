Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GOOG, SVRA, AMD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total of 26,211 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 173.6% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2150 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 2,152 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,200 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2150 strike highlighted in orange:

Savara Inc (Symbol: SVRA) options are showing a volume of 21,493 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 141.3% of SVRA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 5,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,000 underlying shares of SVRA. Below is a chart showing SVRA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 403,313 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 40.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.4% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 42.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 33,427 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

