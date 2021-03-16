Markets
GOOG

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GOOG, SVRA, AMD

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total of 26,211 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 173.6% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2150 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 2,152 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,200 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Savara Inc (Symbol: SVRA) options are showing a volume of 21,493 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 141.3% of SVRA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 5,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,000 underlying shares of SVRA. Below is a chart showing SVRA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 403,313 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 40.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.4% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 42.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 33,427 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GOOG options, SVRA options, or AMD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOOG SVRA AMD

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular