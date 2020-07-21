Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GOOG, GS, CVX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total volume of 12,631 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 72.5% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1800 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 395 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,500 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1800 strike highlighted in orange:

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 25,628 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.9% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $217.50 strike call option expiring July 24, 2020, with 1,892 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 189,200 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $217.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) saw options trading volume of 44,539 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 59.2% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring July 24, 2020, with 4,318 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 431,800 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

