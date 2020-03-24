Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GOOG, ANGO, FB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total volume of 18,426 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1200 strike call option expiring March 27, 2020, with 680 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,000 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1200 strike highlighted in orange:

AngioDynamics Inc (Symbol: ANGO) options are showing a volume of 1,996 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 199,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.3% of ANGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 348,465 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 1,430 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,000 underlying shares of ANGO. Below is a chart showing ANGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Facebook Inc (Symbol: FB) saw options trading volume of 145,386 contracts, representing approximately 14.5 million underlying shares or approximately 50.3% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring March 27, 2020, with 8,113 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 811,300 underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:



