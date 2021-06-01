Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GOOG, AMBA, EPR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total volume of 19,016 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 149.4% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2340 strike put option expiring June 04, 2021, with 2,945 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 294,500 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2340 strike highlighted in orange:

Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA) saw options trading volume of 6,355 contracts, representing approximately 635,500 underlying shares or approximately 136% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 467,110 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring June 04, 2021, with 338 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,800 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR) options are showing a volume of 7,940 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 794,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 131.9% of EPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 601,840 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 2,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,500 underlying shares of EPR. Below is a chart showing EPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

    Most Popular