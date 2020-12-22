Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GOOG, ADBE, TGT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total volume of 12,872 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 81.4% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1760 strike call option expiring December 24, 2020, with 422 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,200 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1760 strike highlighted in orange:

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 18,273 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.5% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $550 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,110 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,000 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

And Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) saw options trading volume of 22,475 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 57.5% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring December 24, 2020, with 3,775 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 377,500 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

